Local Aontú representative concerned about delays in restoring power

An Aontú Clare representative and former general election candidate has said she is concerned about the delays in re-instating power supplies after Storm Éowyn. June Dillon from West Clare also has concerns around the amount of time it has taken for any assistance to be given to vulnerable people and families who cannot cook, heat their homes, and are contending with a water outage.

“People in my locality are still in trouble, and many are not in a position to pay for dinners from shops or restaurants for indefinite periods. The government and council needs to organise immediate aid to those areas still affected. Clare’s four elected TDs need to get to work and urgently prioritise the delivery of practical aid today. Weather events like these will only increase in frequency with global warming, yet the government’s response is to leave TDs sitting at home,” she told The Clare Champion.

In highlighting that TDS are on a two-week break prior to the Dáil resuming, she echoed what her Aontú party leader, Peadar Toibín said when he called on the Dáil to return to work to deal with the crisis of 250,000 homes still without power,100,000 premises without water and many homes without phone and internet connectivity.

On Tuesday, Clare County Council announced it was coordinating a local level response to the needs of people significantly impacted by Storm Éowyn. A specific community helpline was set up at Áras Contae an Chláir, and five community response hubs were established in Ennistymon, Kilrush, Flagmount, Tulla and Doolin to provide people with facilities for personal hygiene and power sources as well as information and supports.

While the Kilmurray McMahon native welcomed the opening of the council hubs for vital services describing them as a “great relief” for those affected communities, she emphasised the challenge is getting the information about the hubs to those still without access to phones, internet or electricity.

“The Council have done a great job in getting these set up and it is a useful blueprint for future adverse weather events, where the process can be set up in a speedier manner. The big challenge is getting the information about the hubs to people who now do not have access to phones, internet or electricity at present. Going forward, the government and local councils really need to learn from this experience, and be prepared for the worst, especially in the regions that are forecasted the possibility of treacherous conditions and damage.

“Thankfully, there is hope in sight with European crews joining in the effort to return power, and the ESB and emergency services are to be commended on their hard work and effort. People should also be aware that if they need financial assistance as a result of the storm they can contact the Community Welfare Service at Ennis Intreo Centre for details, under the Humanitarian Assistance Scheme,” she said.