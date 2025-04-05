Fifty years of the Grogan Brothers

Mike McNamara’s pub in Scariff was overflowing with patrons on the Saturday night after Clare hurlers’ historic All-Ireland Senior Hurling championship victory over Offaly in September 1995.

The Clare selector made sure to invite local band the Grogan brothers to provide the musical entertainment for delirious hurling supporters and team members who had captured the Liam MacCarthy Cup for the first time in 81 years.

Michael Grogan recalled the atmosphere was electric during the celebrations attended by Clare manager, Ger Loughnane, selector Tony Considine and numerous players.

The five brothers, who have been playing music for the last 50 years, started out as a céilí band before evolving into a dance band. They scooped a hat-trick of awards at the at the 36th annual Scariff Tuamgraney St Patrick’s Day Parade recently.

