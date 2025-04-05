Siobhán and Áine fly the flag for the Banner

NNIS fiddler Siobhán Peoples has been named ‘Musician of the Year 2025’ at this year’s Gradam Ceoil TG4 2025 while Miltown Malbay’s Áine Hensey has been announced as recipient of the ‘Outstanding Contribution’ award.

The recipients of this year’s awards were officially unveiled at a special event held at Iveagh House Dublin, marking another milestone in the celebration of Ireland’s rich traditional music heritage.

Now in its 28th year, Gradam Ceoil TG4 continues to honour the absolute best in performance and cultural impact across seven categories.

For more on this story and all the latest news from the Banner County, pick up this week’s Clare Champion or view our digital edition which is available HERE