Hometree growing all the way to IMMA

A North Clare based initiative has been selected as one of four projects to feature at Earth Rising 2025, which will be exhibited at the Irish Museum of Modern Art (IMMA) later this year.

Dinnseanchas is an immersive project exploring Ireland’s upland communities through art, music, and storytelling, led by Ennistymon based organisation Hometree.

The project brings together seven artists embedded in six distinct upland regions of Ireland, including Kerry, Cork, Galway, and Donegal.

For more on this story and all the latest news from the Banner County, pick up this week’s Clare Champion or view our digital edition which is available HERE