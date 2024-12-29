A year in review: The All Ireland

The past 12 months have been momentous ones for the people of County Clare. In this week’s Clare Champion we take a look back at the highs of lows of 2024 in the Banner County.

IT was Clare’s first All Ireland in 13 years and with Cork hoping to end a 19 year wait themselves, there was absolutely phenomenal demand for tickets for July’s Croke Park decider.

The level of stress around the county was compounded when a serious technical issue emerged shortly after the tickets became available online and the sale had to be suspended less than an hour after it had started.

Over the weekend prior to the All Ireland final attempts had to be made to recover tickets from people who had bought extra, and the sale resumed on the Monday.

Clare county board chairman Kieran Keating said that the issue arose due to a misunderstanding between the GAA and the county board.

