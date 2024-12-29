A year in review: Farewell to our country girl

The past 12 months have been momentous ones for the people of County Clare. In this week’s Clare Champion we take a look back at the highs of lows of 2024 in the Banner County.

CLICK, click went a plethora of cameras at 2.03pm on Saturday, August 10, as photographers recorded the arrival of Edna O’Brien’s remains on Holy Island.

Family members shouldered the willow environmentally friendly coffin a short distance from the slipway to a spot where she was laid on wooden trestles under the direction of local undertaker John Tuohy.

Ms O’Brien (93) was left stationary on the island for about 40 minutes in keeping with the local burial tradition for the island to allow a flotilla of lake-boats to ferry the large group of mourners across about 400 metres of water under the watchful eye of the Killaloe Coast Guard and RNLI.

Earlier mourners were taken in a bus from Mountshannon and had the option of parking near Tom Hanley’s house at Knockaphort were up to 100 spaces were provided with stewarding on roads by local volunteers.

The Clare Civil Defence provided eight members in total including boat crew and two emergency medical technicians on the island and rescue van that could be deployed if needed.

