A year in review: Refugee accommodation

The past 12 months have been momentous ones for the people of County Clare. In this week’s Clare Champion we take a look back at the highs of lows of 2024 in the Banner County.

IN SEPTEMBER, then Clare TD, Violet Anne Wynne (Ind) criticised the decision to locate 27 international protection applicants at a B&B in Kilrush saying the Dublin government has once again failed rural communities.

This followed the news that the owner of the Central B&B on Kilrush’ Henry Street has signed a one-year contract with the International Protection Accommodation Services (IPAS).

Before the accommodation centre opened, a small group of people protested against its designation as an IPAS centre every day since the announcement was made.

Deputy Wynne herself partook in a protest outside the premises on Friday, September 6 where she was photographed holding a placard which read ‘Our kids safety first. No to unvetted males in Kilrush’.

She has subsequently said she did not write the placard but was handed it before the photo was taken.

For more on this story and all the latest news from the Banner County, pick up this week’s Clare Champion or view our digital edition which is available HERE