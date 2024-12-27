A year in review: Ennis public realm works

The past 12 months have been momentous ones for the people of County Clare. In this week’s Clare Champion we take a look back at the highs of lows of 2024 in the Banner County.

IN one of a number of stories covered by The Clare Champion on the impact of Ennis’ public realm works this year, businesses told us back in March they were hoping their prayers would be answered that the town’s multi-million euro revamp would be completed sooner rather than later.

It wasn’t just businesses that were feeling the effects of construction in the county capital. Footfall at Ennis Cathedral and parish office “certainly reduced” since works as part of the €11.5m Ennis Public Realm project moved to the front of the cathedral Parish Priest Fr Tom Ryan told us.

He urged people to remember that while the works continue Ennis is open not just for business but also to meet their spiritual needs.

“The work is disruptive for everyone but now that it has started it needs to be completed as soon as possible,” he said.