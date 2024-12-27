A year in review: Water woes in North Clare

The past 12 months have been momentous ones for the people of County Clare. In this week’s Clare Champion we take a look back at the highs of lows of 2024 in the Banner County.

Drinking water was a hot topic for the people of the Burren throughout 2024 as multiple algal blooms in the key reservoir at Lickeen Lake threatened the local supply.

Despite reassurances from Uisce Éireann in September that the water supply in North Clare was safe to drink, many hundreds of people refused to drink the tap water in the area, complaining of issues with taste and a strong odour.

Just outside of Ennistymon, Lickeen Lake supplies the Ballymacravan Water Treatment System which provides drinking water to more than 14,000 people in the North Clare area.

In early August of this year, a large algae bloom was recorded on the lake. The emergence of this bloom of blue and green algae coincided with a flood of complaints from the people of North Clare about the taste and smell of their drinking water.

In late September of this year a second bloom was recorded at the lake while swimming at Lahinch beach was curtailed on a number of occasions over the summer as a result of pollution in Liscannor Bay.

