‘We could have got something out of here,’ – Peter Keane

After seeing his side just come up short in their first competitive outing the former Kerry manager felt nothing but pride for his charges.

“Look it really was a game of two halves and for us the first half was not so good and we struggled to get into the game. We were taking the wrong options at times but in the second half I though we fought with fierce heart and really went about it in very difficult conditions” before adding that “for somebody who’s not here today it’s really hard to describe just how bad it was out there and all I back say is that I’d be proud of the way they went at it in that second half.”

On the early concession and ultimately the difference between the teams the man who led Killarney based club Legion to a Kerry County final in 2015, their first in sixty nine years again referenced pride in his team’s attitude.

“If you’re against a really strong…

For more on this story and all the latest news from the Banner County, pick up this week’s Clare Champion or view our digital edition which is available HERE.