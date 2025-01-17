Update on traffic lights at Clonroad Beg in Ennis

Clare County Council has completed the preparatory works associated with repair of traffic lights at Carmody Street/Turnpike junction in Ennis.

Entry to the Turnpike area will re-open on Saturday morning.

However, exit onto Carmody Street from the Turnpike will remain closed until traffic light replacement cabling works are completed.

It is envisaged these works will be completed on Wednesday next, January 22, and traffic movements will return to normal with both entry and exit to the Turnpike area from Carmody Street permitted.