The man who made Clare libraries the ‘envy of Europe’

Noel Crowley in September of 1998.
Jessica Quinn
By Jessica Quinn
THE “huge impact” retired County Librarian, Noel Crowley, has had on Ennis and Clare has been remembered this week as mourners gathered to say their final goodbyes at his funeral mass.

A large crowd gathered in Ennis Cathedral for the service where Noel was described as a visionary who has left a lasting legacy behind.

It has been almost 40 years since Noel first joined Clare Library moving here from his native Cork, with his son Brian telling the funeral mass, “He made the Clare Library service the envy of Ireland and Europe”.

