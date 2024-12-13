The Burren book that could save the world

A new book, with its roots in the Burren, is hoping to transform how land is managed and developed across Ireland.

Launched earlier this week, the Farming For Nature Handbook, includes simple but scientifically proven steps that can help farmers and other landowners farm side-by-side with nature.

Farming For Nature is an offshoot of the BurrenBeo Trust, and was set up to support, encourage and inspire farmers who farm in a way that will improve the natural health of Ireland’s countryside.

The book was developed by Brigid Barry, researched and mainly written by ecologist Emma Hart and co-edited by Brendan Dunford of the BurrenBeo Trust.

“In an ideal situation we want this book to be in every tractor and jeep in the country and that more people would wake up to the biodiversity crisis that we are currently in,” Brigid Barry told The Clare Champion.

