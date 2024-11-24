Taoiseach eyes up two FG seats in Clare

CLARE needs to elect two Fine Gael Deputies to ensure the party returns to government, according to the Taoiseach Simon Harris (FG).

In an interview with The Clare Champion in Kilrush on Friday, the Fine Gael leader confirmed the party is targeting two Dáil seats in Clare after the next General Election.

“Fine Gael is targeting two seats in Clare, but we don’t say that in any complacent way. I am asking Clare people to back my strong team. I want to be able to continue as Taoiseach. I only have the opportunity to do the job for seven months,” he said.

“If Clare can elect two Fine Gael deputies, that makes the job of becoming Taoiseach a lot easier.”

Asked if Fine Gael should have added Dr Tom Nolan and Councillor Joe Cooney to its Dáil ticket a lot earlier, Mr Harris said the party was working to put together a very strong ticket in Clare, which came together in a few phases.

“While the timing was somewhat out of control, we were delighted when Dr Nolan put up his hands to run. I think we moved pretty swiftly once we knew Tom was interested in running.

“I think we have a really strong ticket. This was always going to be a time of transition in Clare with Joe Carey stepping down. We now have three very different candidates in terms of geography, background and experiences,” he said.

“I think Dr Nolan brings a vast experience in terms of healthcare and serving the local community, Councillor Cooney is on the council for a long time, is a poll topper with a background in the GAA.

“Leonora Carey brings her own professional experience working in the UHL and the health service with the Carey family and their proud tradition. I am very pleased with the ticket we got.”

Asked about the fact Fianna Fáil selected its three candidates at their convention on September 10, giving them a head start, Mr Harris replied “let’s see what happens”, stating each of their three candidates are well known in their own way and are not new to their communities.

He said the track record of the Fine Gael candidates in their local communities will “ I hope counts for something”.

Speaking to reporters earlier in Ennis, Mr Harris was asked about the new canvassing boundaries limiting Fine Gael candidates to certain areas.

“I love when I come to a constituency and there is a bit of competition between Fine Gael candidates,” he said.

“This shows me the organisation is alive and kicking. Fine Gael has three superb candidates with different backgrounds. I am grateful to all of them and I am supportive of them all. Once it remains healthy tension, that is good.”

Meanwhile, the Clare Fine Gael chairperson, Madeleine Taylor Quinn, believes Dr Tom Nolan will be in the shake up to win the last Dáil seat in Clare.

Asked if the Taoiseach was put under any pressure to join Dr Nolan’s canvass in Kilrush on Friday, Ms Taylor Quinn stressed Simon Harris came to West Clare on his own volition as he really appreciated the party has a new candidate in this area.

“The Taoiseach was very anxious to endorse Dr Nolan as a very serious Dáil candidate in Clare. I believe Dr Nolan has a very good chance of getting elected to the Dáil,” she said.

“He has served the people not just in West Clare but beyond this and also holds a clinic in Ennis.

“I stood in my elections where you had a short run in to a campaign. In on sense you could say that is a disadvantage but in another sense there is the novelty and the newness of having a new candidate, which can be turned to Dr Nolan’s advantage.

“Dr Nolan is getting an extraordinary warm response on the ground and I believe he will poll extremely well. I believe he will be in the shake up for the final seat in Clare. People tend to transfer their vote more easily to a doctor because they trust them. Dr Nolan is a transfer friendly candidate.”

She confirmed the three Fine Gael candidates have been given a certain area with about 16,000 votes where they can exclusively canvass as well as an open area they can look for votes in the constituency.

“Ennis is a huge area so it is divided into three sectors for the candidates to rotate between,” she explained.