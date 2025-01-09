Still no tenants in two month old estate

No new tenants have moved into a new €6.2 million social housing scheme in Scariff, despite an official opening organised by Clare County Council six weeks ago, local councillors have claimed.

Clare County Council chairperson, Alan O’Callaghan (FF), says he can’t explain why the council decided to ask him to officially open a new housing scheme in Scariff last November, before it was fully completed.

Clare County Council held an official opening of two new social housing schemes in Scariff and Sixmilebridge, costing €11.2 million in total, on November 20.

