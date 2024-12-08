Stability key for FF as Dooley returns

The importance of electing a stable Coalition Government with a workable majority has been emphasised by General Election poll-topper Deputy Timmy Dooley.

Deputy Dooley, who picked up an impressive total of 11,313 first preferences to take the first seat in the Clare constituency, believes Clare Fianna Fáil has presented a strong case for a ministerial role for one of its local public representatives after winning two seats for the first time since 2007.

While the Mountshannon man is being tipped in the national media for a junior ministerial role, this will not be decided for weeks until a new Government is formed.

With the combined Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael combination just two short of an overall majority, Deputy Dooley hasn’t expressed a preference for additional support from a political party or a group of Independents.

“Whatever Government is put together needs to be stable. We can see the benefits of stable Government over the last 20 years. There were cliffhangers and three elections in 18t months in the early eighties. That is not good for economic stability or foreign direct investment.

“There has to be enough of a buffer to allow ministers to travel for international engagements and to facilitate people who will get sick. A simple majority of one or two is not enough.

“It is important to bring together like-minded parties who can agree a Programme for Government. There are some real challenges on health, cost of living housing and climate change that need to be addressed. We need to ensure small and medium enterprises aren’t saddled with enormous debt to pay for everything.”

Deputy Dooley claimed some parties on the left want someone else to pay the bill but don’t identify who it is.

In general, he said some Independents want to be “all things to all men” while others are more focused and are willing to take tough decisions when they need to be taken.

He has ruled out a role for a new political arrangement with Sinn Féin in Government.

Asked about the prospect of securing a ministerial portfolio for a Clare Fianna Fáil Deputy, Deputy Dooley said the Clare electorate has put in a strong case to be in the mix after delivering two seats.

“I think there is an expectation for a ministerial role but I am also conscious that there are other constituencies that have done likewise, there are a limited amount of positions and the Taoiseach will have a difficult job to hand out the loaves and fishes at a later stage.

“We now have to hope for the best. You couldn’t make any predictions because there aren’t too many slots available. We have to believe and hope we will be in the mix for something,” he said.

Deputy Dooley’s Director of Elections, Martin O’Loghlen hopes that the Mountshannon man gets a ministerial role in the next Government.

“It is important regardless of who it is that Clare deserves a place at the Cabinet table. For a long time Clare has been without representation at this level.

“Clare is one of the finest counties in Ireland with huge natural resources. Clare hasn’t had a person at the Cabinet table where decisions are made and the county has suffered.

“It is time now that someone is given a position that would help to attract investment that is needed to ensure it continues to be a centre of employment. Tourism is also critical.

“Alternative sources of accommodation needs to be provided for international protection applicants who have integrated their children are going to school and they are working in the hospitality sector.

“Hotels in North Clare need to be returned to the tourism sector again. I have friends in the tourism sector and they can see the impact. People will not come to an area unless they have a place to stay.

“The majority of people were happy with the state of the economy. Not everyone is happy and people are struggling. People would like to see national finances spent better.

