Sounds of the big screen coming to glór

Clare’s Cantare Choir will join The Ennio Morricone Experience for a night of movie magic in glór on February 15.
The Ennio Morricone Experience is a tribute to the late maestro of film music who wrote over 400 film compositions in his lifetime, including the scores for audience favourites such as A Fistful of Dollars, The Good the Bad and the Ugly, Cinema Paradiso, Once Upon a Time in America, Once Upon a Time in the West and The Mission.
The ensemble comprises acclaimed solo international artists residing in Ireland.
For more on this story and all the latest news from the Banner County, pick up this week’s Clare Champion or view our digital edition which is available HERE.
Andrew Hamilton is a journalist, investigative reporter and podcaster who has been working in the media in Ireland for the past 20 years. His areas of special interest include the environment, mental health and politics.