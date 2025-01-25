Sounds of the big screen coming to glór

Clare’s Cantare Choir will join The Ennio Morricone Experience for a night of movie magic in glór on February 15.

The Ennio Morricone Experience is a tribute to the late maestro of film music who wrote over 400 film compositions in his lifetime, including the scores for audience favourites such as A Fistful of Dollars, The Good the Bad and the Ugly, Cinema Paradiso, Once Upon a Time in America, Once Upon a Time in the West and The Mission.

The ensemble comprises acclaimed solo international artists residing in Ireland.

