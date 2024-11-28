Slattery family humbled by fundraising response

THE family of a Clare teenager who has suffered life-changing injuries while training with Corofin GAA club last week have described as “humbling” the response to an online fundraiser with close to €300,000 raised in less than 24 hours.

Joe Slattery, who was part of the Clare Hurling and Football Minor team, underwent surgery last Friday and it is expected he will require life long care.

GAA clubs from throughout the country are among those who have come out in force to support a Gofundme campaign set up by the Slattery and Jones’ families to help Joe with his future care needs.

As of this morning more than €425,000 has been raised from thousands of donations including a €5,000 anonymous contribution. Reacting to the support they have received so far Clive Slattery who organised the fundraiser wrote, “We are blown away by the generosity of response. It’s humbling.” He urged people to continue to share the fundraiser and donate to the cause.

Prayers were said for Joe and his family at a special service last Sunday at St Brigids Church, Corofin. The family’s Gofund Me outlines, “On Thursday, November 21, 2024, the life of young athlete Joe Slattery and his family changed forever. While training with is beloved parish team, Joe suffered life-changing injuries which will necessitate lifelong care.

“Joe is a big brother, a son, a friend and a team-mate. He is loved and respected by all who know him. He has represented Clare in hurling and football and was Junior Cert student of the year 2024 in his school.

“We, Joe’s family, ask for your help in supporting Joe in adapting to his changed life. Anything you can contribute will make a difference in Joe’s future. In addition, you can help by sharing the page and keeping Joe in your thoughts.”

According to a post on Corofin GAA’s social media pages which has been widely shared in the GAA community, “The Slattery family would like to sincerely thank everyone for all the well wishes, prayers, and thoughtfulness shown during this difficult time.”

The club added the family will need “time and space to process the long road ahead for Joe. Joe, as always, will take on a battle and knowing how much support and goodwill is out there for him will help him along the way. Finally, we ask you all to continue keeping Joe in your prayers and thank everyone for the kindness and goodwill shown.” Clare GAA has urged, “All Clare Gaels and beyond to support Joe Slattery.”

Donations to the fundraising campaign can be made at Here