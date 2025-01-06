Severe Weather Update

Clare County Council crews have been ploughing and gritting priority routes throughout the county in line with the Winter Maintenance Plan, which is detailed on www.clarecoco.ie/. Roads were ploughed and gritted last evening at 7pm, and again this morning since 6am.

There have been isolated snow showers in parts of the county with more forecast throughout the day. Additional routes will be ploughed and gritted today as resources allow and priority routes will be ploughed and gritted again this evening as per the Clare County Council Winter Maintenance Plan.

People are asked to only travel where necessary and to exercise caution when travelling, even on roads that have been ploughed and gritted.

Please continue to monitor the changing weather conditions at: www.met.ie.