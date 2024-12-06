Seven up for Chair of Clare Camogie

Joe O’Donnell has graciously agreed to continue as ‘caretaker chairperson’ of Clare Camogie after the code’s failure to fulfil the pivotal officer positions of chairperson and secretary, it was agreed at Monday’s annual convention in Hotel Woodstock.

Having completed his five year term in 2023, Cratloe clubman O’Donnell was urged to remain at the helm on a temporary basis until a replacement was found. However, with no alternative nominee for 2024 either, the Cratloe clubman again reiterated the need for more people to step forward as he prepares to embark on a record seventh season as Clare Camogie Chairperson.

“It’s not healthy that one person should hold a position for this long. I do thank everybody who has supported me over the past year. However, I cannot finish without putting out a call to all cubs to seriously consider putting forwards candidates for positions as county officers. It’s not in the best interests of Clare Camogie that officers have to continue in positions because there is nobody to replace them.”

However, while Clare Camogie’s January meeting will hope that the clubs will have found suitable candidates to…