Seán Keane to play debut concert in Corofin

Seán Keane is no stranger to Corofin but he will perform his first ever concert at Corofin Hall on Saturday February 1.

His aunt, Nora Flanagan, nee Keane, lived all her married life at Market Street in Corofin village where both Sean and his sister Dolores were frequent visitors in their youth.

He has many Flanagan first-cousins and extended family living in Corofin and the wider North Clare area who will be looking forward to his performance in the local venue.

Tickets for the concert are now available on Eventbrite.ie priced at €30.

