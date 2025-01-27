Residents of Meelick tents remain at risk

ONGOING health and safety risks remain at the tented area of an International Protection Accommodation Service Centre in Meelick, health inspectors have claimed.

An inspection report published following a visit by Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) inspectors revealed the conditions of the tented accommodation at the Knockalisheen Accommodation Centre remained a concern.

While some measures were put in place to improve the living conditions for these residents, including the provision of storage facilities and additional bed linen, access to drinking water and headboards for the beds; ongoing health and safety risks remained.

These included, cramped, unclean and cluttered living spaces, overloaded electrical sockets and uncomfortable temperatures within the tents.

There were 289 residents in total living in the centre during the inspection on October 10, 90 of whom were living in tented accommodation.

The staff team had increased their availability to the residents living in the tents and security personnel increased their presence in the area, but this had not enhanced the feeling of safety amongst this resident group.

Residents continued to report to inspectors that they felt unsafe and uncomfortable in the tented area. This was a direct impact of the poor living environment and the lack of an adequate management response to the ongoing incidents and safeguarding concerns.

The conditions for residents living in the tented area had improved slightly but risks, which were identified during previous inspections continued to exist including cramped, undignified living spaces with limited storage and no privacy available for residents.

There were numerous insects present in two tents observed by the inspectors, overloaded electrical sockets and uncomfortable temperatures within the tents.

While residents were provided with lockers, headboards and some wardrobe space since the last inspection; residents told inspectors that they were dissatisfied with the accommodation, which was “not suitable for people to live in”, particularly on a long-term basis.

The service for the centre is privately provided on a contractual basis on behalf of the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth by Aramark.

Some residents stated their living experience in the centre had started to improve.

The staff team were committed to meeting the needs of and supporting the residents living in the centre and there was a greater understanding and awareness of the need to promote and protect the rights of the residents.

However, inspectors pointed out there continued to be deficits across a number of the national standards, some of which impacted on the health, safety and welfare of residents.

Sufficient action had not been taken by the service provider to create a consistently safe environment for residents or to ensure a zero tolerance approach to violence was fostered.

This was the third inspection of the service to monitor the implementation of the compliance plan after an inspection in May 2024 found significant levels of non-compliance with the national standards.

The inspectors observed significant improvements in the overall cleanliness and maintenance of the centre, including the communal spaces and accommodation blocks.

The centre was bright, clean and more comfortable for residents than it was at the time of the previous inspections.

Many areas had been painted, some renovation works completed and noticeable improvements in the condition of the centre had been made.

Some families lived in cramped living environments.

Parents and their two children chose to share one bedroom, to free up the second bedroom for living space.

Another family with siblings over 10 years of different genders had to share a bedroom as there was no alternative sleeping arrangement available to them.

Many of the residents said that staff members were respectful and that they listened and supported them in relation to their concerns or needs.

In its response, the centre outlined it has implemented an Incident Management Policy and Procedure, to ensure all adverse events, incidents, or potential incidents, which occur in the service are identified, documented, rectified, reviewed, and appropriately communicated.

A central logging system for adverse events and incidents on site ensures reporting takes place in line with the policy.

Training has been provided to all management on the steps involved in reporting incidents to the relevant government bodies.

A new Reception Officer was due to start in January who tasks include reviewing the needs of residents and engagement with others to develop a tailored plan to meet their needs.

Management pledged to improve reporting procedure with IPAS regarding residents with identified reception needs.

A new daily Security Incident reporting procedure has been introduced that eliminates any discrepancies in daily reporting for both am and pm shifts.

Accommodation maintenance schedule and plan will be devised for blocks and tents to include cleaning and painting schedules.

Weekly management and departmental meetings is now in operation.

A calendar of events is being developed for 2025 with monthly events for adults and children.

Security has conducted a risk assessment around staffing levels at night and this has been added to the risk register.

Families with young infants can now obtain baby food, nappies, wipes, lotions, disposable bags and liquidised food.

The Resident Charter and Operations Manual have been updated to inform both residents and staff of what is now available.

Human Rights Risk Assessments will be finalized and Human Rights Policy updated.

Specific training requirements around conflict management, managing violence and aggression, and substance abuse will be carried out by all staff members.