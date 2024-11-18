Public meeting to discuss A&E at Ennis Hospital

A PUBLIC meeting has been called in Ennis to discuss the key findings of a new report on overcrowding at University Hospital Limerick (UHL) with general election candidates.

ENNIS and its environs, which has a large population of 27,923 located at a significant distance from University Hospital Limerick, is a prime location for the expansion of acute hospital services. This is one of the main findings of a new spatial analysis conducted by Sinéad Madden as part of an independent study into the provision of acute hospital beds in the region.

The main conclusions of this study will be discussed by Clare General Election candidates at a public meeting on Monday, November 25 at Treacy’s West County Hotel from 7pm.

The analysis assesses population distribution and travel distance to UHL, identifying regions that could benefit most from enhanced healthcare access. The weighted population-distance ranking highlights areas where potential healthcare infrastructure improvements would most effectively reduce access disparities.

The study also applied a weighting to Clare towns which shows the medical needs of Kilrush and Kilkee combined are comparable to Nenagh.

Ennis is 39 kms from UHL and has a population of 27,923 giving it a weighting of 1088997.

Although Nenagh is 45 kms from UHL, its population is much smaller at 9,895 giving it a weighting of 445275.

Shannon is located much closer to UHL at a 21 kilometre distance and its population of 10256 translates into a 215376 weighting.

The distance between Kilkee and UHL is 91 kilometres, it has a population of 1,214 giving it a weighting of 110474.

The drive from Lahinch to UHL covers 69 kilometres, it has a population of 1,018 giving it a weighting of 70242.

It takes 78 kilometres to drive from Kilrush to UHL where the county town has 2,649 residents, translating into a weighting of 206622. Sixmilebridge is 16 kilometres from UHL, with 2,832 householders, this gives a weighting of 45312.

Killaloe’s weighting is 54978, Lisdoonvarna is 69116, Ennistymon is 75042, Miltown Malbay is 61707, Quin is 31348, Kildysart is 23108, Corofin is 42029, Scariff is 39284 and Newmarket-on-Fergus is 47175.

Without additional investments, the study warns the region will fall short by 128 beds by 2031. This projection excludes the necessary replacement of 200 nightingale ward beds in UHL, further highlighting the urgency for expanded bed capacity.

The study notes redistributing 37,252 ED patients annually from UHL to Ennis and Nenagh would provide immediate relief, requiring 85 in Ennis and 43 beds in Nenagh specifically.

Although Nenagh has sufficient bed capacity, Ennis needs 35 additional beds, and both lack operating theatres, although Ennis is currently under the appraisal stage for new theatres in the 2024 Capital Plan.

124 planned bed expansions designated for UHL and St. John’s in County Limerick could be reallocated in the interim to underserved areas like Ennis and Nenagh for improved local access.

This study identifies an urgent need for an additional 328 acute care beds by 2031, factoring in a projected shortfall of 128 new beds and 199 outdated beds requiring replacement.

A dual expansion strategy is recommended to address these gaps: establishing a new 352-bed Model 4 hospital in Ennis and upgrading Nenagh to a 221-bed Model 3 hospital.

This expansion would enable UHL to redistribute around 37,252 ED patients annually, thereby reducing overcrowding and improving regional access.

The study emphasises partnerships with institutions like the University of Limerick to support workforce development, coupled with future research using System Dynamics (SD) modelling for optimised resource allocation.

“UHL is experiencing a severe crisis due to prolonged ED wait times, high admission delays, and increasing operational strain. These issues compromise patient safety and quality of care, garnering national attention and prompting urgent interventions from policymakers,” the survey states.

“The absence of an adequately sized Model Three hospital within the region intensifies pressures on UHL, with smaller facilities unable to provide the round-the-clock emergency services required to meet demand.

“Since three Model 3 EDs in Ennis, Nenagh and St John’s were closed in the region in April 2009, the load on UHL has increased significantly. In 2023, UHL documented 80,113 ED attendances, straining its capacity and 5,820 staff members.

“In October 2024, UHL recorded the worst overcrowding recorded in Ireland, with 325 patients presenting at UHL ED, representing a new presentation every 4.5 minutes.”