The first cut is the deepest for bruised Banner

Munster Under 20 Hurling Championship Round 3

Tipperary 3-21 Clare 0-21

Clare’s Munster Under 20 Hurling Championship business end hopes took a major set-back in front of 2,043 in O’Garney Park in Sixmilebridge after being put to the sword by biggest rivals Tipperary.

Having lost their opening tie to neighbours Limerick, it seems to have been the wake-up call that Brendan Cummins’ side needed to force his side into action as having overcome Cork by six points last time out, they unleashed their most commanding display of the campaign against a lacklustre Banner.

Holding a 0-12 to 0-09 interval lead, three second half goals for Conor Martin (2) and Paddy McCormack put the result to bed long before the final whistle as Tipp soared by as much as eleven clear by the turn of the final quarter.

All this despite the home side surprisingly operating with a sweeper for the first time in the campaign and even more inexplicably never abandoned that tactic at any stage.

Having only conceded a solitary goal in their opening two matches without an extra man at the back, it was difficult to fathom what was its purpose as Clare leaked three second half goals with its aid.

Tipperary are good but were made look like world beaters by a Clare side that haven’t ever reached their potential at any stage of this campaign despite possessing an enviable squad on paper.

This was easily Clare’s poorest showing but despite experiencing the good, the bad and the indifferent over the past three ties, crucially a place in the business end looks to be still in Clare’s hands if they can regroup and re-arm for what could well be a winner-takes-all Shannonside derby with Limerick in Rathkeale on Wednesday week (April 30th).

As in previous ties, Clare are content to pack the middle third and work the ball around but it has led them to be outnumbered in their inside line or else low percentage long range shots are taken on.

Indeed, the hosts’ only goal chance arrived in the eleventh minute when James Hegarty and Jack O’Neill combined to tee up Fred Hegarty to run at Tipperary and dummy his marker before his powerful effort was repelled by goalkeeper Eoin Horgan as was Sean Boyce’s rebound.

Hegarty did convert the resulting 20 metre free after Horgan lay on the ball to level matters at 0-4 to 0-4 but in truth the last time that Clare led was in the sixth minute after Michael Collins and Ronan Kilroy had opened the scoring.

The sides were locked together four times in that opening quarter but thanks to Darragh McCarthy’s unerring placed balls and Tipperary’s superior scoring prowess, the visitors admirably managed to lead for the last three-quarters of the tie.

Hegarty had lessened the damage to the minimum by the half hour mark but there was still time for Paddy McCormack and Conor Martin to pick off points and ensure a three point edge for their side by the break.

That pair would subsequently decide this contest in the third quarter as Martin split the Clare defence with a 35th minute run to find the back of Mark Sheedy’s net at 1-13 to 0-10. A shellshocked Clare would be sunk ten minutes later when Martin’s delivery was superbly snatched out of the sky by Paddy McCormack who duly fired to the far left corner to power the Premier ten clear at 2-16 to 0-12.

With Darragh McCarthy keeping the scoreboard ticking over, that ten point chasm predominantly remained right up to the hour mark. But even when an injury-time revival raided for four unanswered points through the growing influence of Jamie Moylan, substitute Robert Loftus, James Hegarty and Ronan Kilroy to lessen the damage to just six, a ruthless Tipperary would have the final say as Martin repeated the dose to surge through the centre and billow the net to catapult Brendan Cummins’ side into the driving seat in the group.

Tipperary: Eoin Horgan (Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams); Cathal O’Reilly (Holycross Ballycahill), Aaron O’Halloran (Carrick Swan), Podge O’Dwyer (Killenaule); Adam Ryan (Arravale Rovers), Jim Ryan (Holycross Ballycahill), Sam O’Farrell (Nenagh Éire Óg); Joe Egan (Moycarkey Borris), Adam Daly (Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams); Cathal English (Fr. Sheehy’s), Conor Martin (Cappawhite), David Costigan (Moycarkey Borris); Darragh McCarthy (Toomevara), Paddy McCormack (Borris-Ileigh), Oisin O’Donoghue (Cashel King Cormacs) Subs: Jamie Ormond (JK Bracken’s) for J. Ryan (47), Jack Hayes (Moycarkey Borris) for Costigan (56-57, BS), Senan Butler (Kilsheelan Kilcash) for Daly (56), Hayes for Costigan (58)

Scorers: Darragh McCarthy (0-9, 7f, 1’65); Conor Martin (2-1); Paddy McCormack (1-2); Sam O’Farrell (0-3); Adam Daly, Oisin O’Donoghue (0-2 each); David Costigan, Jack Hayes (0-1 each)

Clare: Mark Sheedy (Sixmilebridge); Eoghan Gunning (Broadford), Fionan Treacy (Éire Óg), John Cahill (Clooney-Quin); Jamie Moylan (Cratloe), James Hegarty (Inagh-Kilnamona), Eoin McMahon (St Joseph’s Doora/Barefield); Joe Casey (Kilmaley), Matthew O’Halloran (Sixmilebridge); Ronan Kilroy (Banner), Diarmuid Stritch (Clonlara), Jack O’Neill (Clooney-Quin); Sean Boyce (O’Callaghan’s Mills), Fred Hegarty (Inagh-Kilnamona), Michael Collins (Clonlara) Subs: James Organ (Corofin) for Casey (38), Robert Loftus (Éire Óg) for O’Halloran (40), Jack Mescall (Inagh-Kilnamona) for Boyce (44), Tadhg Lohan (Cratloe) for Collins (52), Piaras Ó Sé (Ruan) for F. Hegarty (56)

Scorers: Fred Hegarty (0-7, 6f); Jack O’Neill (0-3); Diarmuid Stritch, Jamie Moylan, Ronan Kilroy (0-2 each); Michael Collins, Sean Boyce, Jack Mescall, Robert Loftus, James Hegarty (f) (0-1 each)

Referee: Eamonn Stapleton (Limerick)