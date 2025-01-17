No fear as a new chapter of Clare LGFA commences

Only the sixth female chairperson of Clare LGFA in its now 42 year history, Theresa Roseingrave is not afraid to reach for the stars in terms of ambition or indeed accept second best when it comes to to enhancing and developing the codes from a player-led perspective.

“Look first and foremost, I’m really excited and honoured to be handed this opportunity.

From an experience point of view, I think I cut my teeth in Doora/Barefield where I have been chairperson for the last three years. Year one was a real baptism of fire, year two I kind of had the training wheels on a bit still but by year three I now know exactly what I was doing.

“So when this role came up and the clubs voted me in, I’m obviously appreciative and honoured to be able to play my part. Now it did take a bit of persuasion initially but the clinching aspect was when Monica Callinan agreed to return as county secretary because she knows the position and the rule book inside out…

For more on this story and all the latest news from the Banner County, pick up this week’s Clare Champion or view our digital edition which is available HERE.