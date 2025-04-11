Jack lives his equine dream

All of his life Jack Lyons has had a love for horses, but the resident of the Brothers of Charity in Clare was unable to live his dream of horse-riding, until now. With the support of the Brothers of Charity in Ennis along with Julia and Noel Buckley at the Equine Therapy Centre in Cork, Jack is now getting in the saddle every two weeks in what has been described as a “life changing experience”.

Twenty-seven-year-old Jack is a wheelchair user and has an intellectual and physical disability, communicating through the sign system Lámh.

Jack is “living proof that you can do anything”, Brothers of Charity support worker Sarah Cooney tells us.