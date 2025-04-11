Shannon’s running man

JASON Williamson, CEO of local company Six West Aviation is taking on a 4,000km Run Across Australia, during August and September.

He will run from Perth to Port Macquarie, covering the distance by running the equivalent of two marathons a day for up to 50 days, pushing his physical and mental limits, across some of Australia’s most rugged and remote landscapes.

“This challenge is about pushing beyond limits, embracing the struggle and proving what’s possible with the right mindset and determination,” said Jason.

