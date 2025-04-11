Hope springs from rivers festival

Clare’s newest festival will come to Ennistymon on the May Bank Holiday weekend, exactly two years after a devastating fish kill on the on the nearby Ballymacraven River.

The three day event, which is called the Ennistymon Rivers Festival, aims to celebrate how the local community has worked together to help restore and protect this river through the community based Restore Ballymacraven River Association. The free, family-friendly festival is designed to cater for people of all ages and consists of a series of expert talks, engaging workshops, guided walks and kayaking trips along the Inagh and Ballymacraven rivers.

For more on this story and all the latest news from the Banner County, pick up this week’s Clare Champion or view our digital edition which is available HERE