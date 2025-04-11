Full steam ahead on plans to transform Killaloe Courthouse

Plans to transform Killaloe Courthouse into a cultural and musical venue have taken a significant step forward after Clare County Council applied for funding under the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund (RRDF).

Following the completion of a feasibility study, the local authority is seeking to undertake a detailed design of the repurposed building, which has been an important part of Killaloe’s civic and societal history for almost two centuries.

