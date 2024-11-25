Man killed in West Clare crash named locally

THE MAN whose life was claimed in a fatal road crash in West Clare at the weekend has been named locally. Darragh Rigney from Kilmihil died in a road collision in Kilmurry McMahon, Kilrush on Sunday morning. His funeral mass will take place this Wednesday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Reilig Nua. Gardaí have launched an appeal for witnesses to the collision to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 3am and 7am are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kilrush Garda Station on 065 908 0550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station,” said a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána.