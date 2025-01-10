Lucky 13 for Ennis in IBAL

Ennis has once again been found to be ‘clean’ in the latest survey by business group Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL), however the county capital remains outside of the top ten towns and cities ranked.

The county capital has come in 13th position in the newly released ranking, having been in 12th this time last year and in the top five in two previous surveys.

Of the ten places judged, half received the top A grade. While in previous years the Ennis Bus and Rail Station came in for criticism, the location was found to be “much improved” by the An Taisce judges.