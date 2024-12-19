Lives put at risk as red warnings ignored

THERE was poor compliance with the recent red alert issued around Storm Darragh, the December meeting of Clare County Council heard. Councillor Mary Howard (FG) said she was amazed that so many people had been driving during it.

“The one thing that really resonated with me on the Friday when the storm had really kicked off was the amount of traffic on the road. I live on the N85 and it was like a regular Friday night,” she said.

She said there could have been fatalities in Clare.

“I couldn’t believe the absolute stupidity. We were lucky we didn’t lose anyone.”

