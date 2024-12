CLARE’S newly opened county library has had “phenomenal usage” since opening with an average of up to 1,000 visits a day.

The new €17 million state-of-the art county library and cultural centre, the De Valera Library and Súil Gallery, was officially opened last month by the Taoiseach Simon Harris (FG).

Details of the numbers using the new library were revealed at a meeting of the Ennis Municipal District where a call was made by Councillor Mary Howard (FG)for the service to be open on Sundays.