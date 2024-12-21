John Kelly features in first Súil Gallery exhibition

SÚIL Gallery, developed by Clare Arts Office, recently opened at Causeway Link, Ennis to great acclaim.

The inaugural exhibition in the new gallery, ‘The Art of Place: People and Landscape of County Clare’, will continue until January 31, and features photography based on the book of the same name.

The Art of Place: People and Landscapes of County Clare offers a glimpse into the personal lives and creative processes of 31 artists who live in or come from County Clare.

Central to the exhibition is the photography of award-winning Clare Champion photographer John Kelly, who captures people and places that are vital to the cultural landscape of Clare in terms of creativity and inspiration.

