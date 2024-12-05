The future of the Green Party in Clare is looking increasingly uncertain following two elections this year which yielded no victories. Speaking after this weekend’s general election, Senator Róisín Garvey (GP) said she wasn’t sure if Clare was “ready to elect a Green TD anytime soon”.

Senator Garvey, who secured 5,825 votes before being eliminated in the 15th count, also revealed that she had received just €1,000 to fund her campaign from the Green Party and that the party’s government colleagues, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, did not want her to be elected.

“I don’t know if Clare is ready to elect a Green TD anytime soon so I’m not sure about that [making a bid for a Seanad seat]. I haven’t decided what I’m going to do next,” she told The Clare Champion.

For more on this story and all the latest news from the Banner County, pick up this week’s Clare Champion or view our digital edition which is available Here