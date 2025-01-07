HSE urges Clare elderly to stay warm during cold snap

With freezing temperatures expected to continue over the coming days, the HSE Mid West we are urging members of the public to take extra precautions to keep safe and well.

A Status Orange weather alert for low temperatures and ice will be in effect across Limerick, Clare and Tipperary from 8pm on Tuesday, January 7, until 10am on Wednesday, January 8, and from 6pm on Wednesday, January 8, until 11am on Thursday, January 9.

In a statement, the HSE said that cold weather can be harder on older people and on other vulnerable members of the community. They strongly advise older people to avoid going outdoors during these severe weather conditions and they urged members of the public to make a special effort to keep in contact with their neighbours and relatives, particularly those living alone.

“We are urging members of the public to keep warm, eat well and avoid unnecessary travel over the coming days. This is especially important in more remote areas where the snow and ice has resulted in extremely hazardous travelling conditions,” said Maria Bridgeman of the HSE.

“HSE Mid West is making every effort to provide essential services such as home supports and community nursing. However, disruptions to hospital and community services are expected to continue for the remainder of this week due to the hazardous travelling conditions.

“I would also like to recognise the support from our voluntary partners such as the Civil Defence, Order of Malta and Irish Red Cross who are assisting in the transport of personnel to ensure that essential services can continue for those with the highest care needs.”

Clare people can check here for up to date information on health service disruptions.