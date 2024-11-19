Gardaí facing ‘morale crisis’

The Aontú general election candidate for Clare has said policing in the county is in crisis and that Garda cuts undermine community safety.

June Dillon has expressed grave concerns following recent reports from the Garda Commissioner’s office and the Association of Garda Superintendents.

According to the candidate, the commissioner’s push for a new operating policing model has exacerbated an already critical policing shortage, leaving Clare with limited resources and weakened ties with local communities.

“These recent developments are deeply troubling,” said Ms Dillon.

“The Clare division is now overstretched, covering both Clare and Tipperary with only one superintendent and one detective superintendent handling all serious crime from Loop Head to the Tipperary-Kilkenny border. This restructuring does not account for the safety needs of our local communities, who deserve visible and effective policing. Crimes such as theft, drug offences, criminal damage, assault and sexual violence are leaving people vulnerable and afraid.”

At the Association of Garda Superintendents conference in September, Detective Superintendent Colm Murphy warned that because of the Operating Policing Model Divisions, the Gardaí are losing the links with local communicates and with their personnel. Under the new policing model, there is now just one detective superintendent in the Clare/Tipperary Division who is based in Ennis. The Association in raising alarm over this model, described it as “idealistic” and lacking real consideration for the impact on both Gardaí and local residents. Prior to this, Clare had four superintendents stationed strategically across the county in Ennis, Killaloe, Ennistymon, and Kilrush.

Now, under the new model, all are consolidated in Ennis, resulting in weakened community connections and diminished response capabilities.

“Our Gardaí are facing a morale crisis, with personnel struggling to keep up with the demands of this vast area. Officers retiring are not being replaced, while new recruits are directed to larger urban centres. This puts Clare residents at greater risk, with limited Garda presence and response in many areas,” she added.

However, she praised the dedication and commitment of Clare’s Gardaí, commending their tireless efforts under challenging conditions. “Our Gardaí are doing incredible work with the limited resources they have, going above and beyond to serve and protect our communities. They are being let down by a government that has neglected their needs and ignored the serious gaps in policing throughout the county.”

The West Clare woman also emphasised the need to reverse the cutbacks and reinstate a proactive policing model that supports local officers and enhances community safety.

She also pointed out that the current cap on superintendents—set at 168 nationwide under the Economic Control Framework—limits effective policing. And she stressed that the Association of Garda Superintendents has urged for an increase in additional superintendents to better serve areas like Clare, where resources are stretched to breaking point.

“The people of Clare need a strong, well-supported Garda force. This government is not prioritising the safety and security of rural communities. If elected we in Aontú will invest in Garda personnel, restore local Garda stations, and ensure that Clare is no longer neglected when it comes to law enforcement resources. Our dedicated Gardaí deserve better pay, better working conditions, and the support they need to do their job,” she said.