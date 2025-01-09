Frozen families trapped on Gallows Hill

ON Gallows Hill in Cratloe, a number of people have been cut off from the wider world since last Saturday evening.

Ger Manley is one of the people trapped, and he said that they haven’t got the help they need to be able to travel down from their freezing perch.

“There are about 25 houses here altogether. We have rang the Council umpteen times. My wife was told there is grit below in Sixmilebridge, go down and collect it. But if we could collect it we wouldn’t need it,” he said.

On Wednesday he said there was still about six inches of snow lying on the ground outside his house, and little prospect of a thaw for some time yet.

