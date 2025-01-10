Foodbank in demand in Kincora

THE Feed Clare foodbank at the Kincora Apartments will be open for the first time in 2025 on Friday morning.

Karen Cassidy has been involved in running it for a number of years and she will be glad to get things moving again on Friday morning.

“We have to wait until this week to get food delivered and we’re starting back on Friday at 11.30am. We plan to keep going until 2pm, but if we run out of stuff before that, we just close,” she said.

