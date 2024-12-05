7 C
Ennis
Car Tourismo Banner
HomeSportsFlannan’s book Harty quarter-final spot

Flannan’s book Harty quarter-final spot

Conor Daly of St Flannan's College, maintains possession despite coming under pressure from Shane O'Dea of John The Baptist CS, Hospital. Photographs by John Kelly
Derek Dormer
By Derek Dormer

St Flannan’s College 0-14 St John the Baptist CS 1-7

Sometimes it’s just about the result and not the performance. This was certainly the case in LIT on Wednesday afternoon as the Ennis based school were far from their best but still managed to eek out the result. Weather conditions especially the really strong swirling wind that engulfed the Moylish Campus wreaked havoc. Both teams struggled to cope with the elements with nineteen first half wides between them testament to the difficult conditions.

The early exchanges were tight and tense with neither side being able to create scoring opportunities. The middle third was condensed and if one managed to generate space to shoot they then had to deal with the almost gale like wind.

The Limerick school settled better and almost raised a green flag in the fifth minute when Rory Hanly’s effort rebounded off the post. The opening score arrived in the sixth minute with centre forward Hugh Flanagan who has been called into John Kiely’s Limerick set up firing over a close range free.

Six of the eleven first half points actually came from placed balls such was the difficulty in scoring from open play. Clarecastle pair Harry Doherty and…

For more on this story and all the latest news from the Banner County, pick up this week’s Clare Champion or view our digital edition which is available HERE.

This Week's Edition

Latest News

Classified Adverts
Family notices
Photo Sales
subscriptions
Advertisment
Advertisment

Bringing you the News you can trust from around the county since 1903

most viewed

trending right now

© The Clare Champion

error: Content is protected !!