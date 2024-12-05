Flannan’s book Harty quarter-final spot

St Flannan’s College 0-14 St John the Baptist CS 1-7

Sometimes it’s just about the result and not the performance. This was certainly the case in LIT on Wednesday afternoon as the Ennis based school were far from their best but still managed to eek out the result. Weather conditions especially the really strong swirling wind that engulfed the Moylish Campus wreaked havoc. Both teams struggled to cope with the elements with nineteen first half wides between them testament to the difficult conditions.

The early exchanges were tight and tense with neither side being able to create scoring opportunities. The middle third was condensed and if one managed to generate space to shoot they then had to deal with the almost gale like wind.

The Limerick school settled better and almost raised a green flag in the fifth minute when Rory Hanly’s effort rebounded off the post. The opening score arrived in the sixth minute with centre forward Hugh Flanagan who has been called into John Kiely’s Limerick set up firing over a close range free.

Six of the eleven first half points actually came from placed balls such was the difficulty in scoring from open play. Clarecastle pair Harry Doherty and…