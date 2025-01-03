Fitzmaurice claims silver medal in Big Apple Half Marathon

SHANNON’S Karl Fitzmaurice finished second in the Big Apple Half Marathon, held in New York on December 14.

He finished the demanding course in 1 hour nine minutes and 58 seconds. It was an immense performance on a very difficult course.

“There were about 5,000 in it. It was -5 for the race, it was actually Baltic and the course was very hilly, I couldn’t believe how hilly Central Park is. The course was two laps of Central Park and then another mile at the end. There were over 200 metres of elevation,” he said.

Karl went to America on the Wednesday before the race, which was held on a Saturday morning, beginning at 8am.

