Finding a way back to nature

Three North Clare communities have been getting their hands dirty in recent weeks, helping Ennistymon nature charity Hometree to reforest the country.

Older members of the North Clare Ukrainian community, a local women’s Traveller group and service users at the Ennistymon Community Hospital have each been doing their bit to help restore Ireland’s native woodlands.

Based in North Clare, Hometree works to establish and conserve permanent native woodland in Ireland, with a focus on native temperate rain forests on the west coast.

Part of this work involves working with members of the community who, due to their circumstances, face barriers accessing nature.

