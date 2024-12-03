Final piece in the Ennis jigsaw

THE “final piece of the jigsaw” to completing a walkway from the Kildysart Road to Kilrush Road will shortly be constructed with works expected to take place in early January.

Mayor of Ennis, Councillor Clare Colleran Molloy (FF) believes the completed project could be promoted as the “Ballybeg Loop”, helping to attract more people to get out and enjoy the locality which includes Ballybeg Woods.

The Ennis Municipal District has given the go-ahead for traffic calming works to get underway at Ballybeg / Kildysart Road junction which will see the completion of a 70 metre section where at the moment there is no footpath.

The plans include the extension of existing kerbing and footway over the existing narrow bridge; installation of two uncontrolled raised pedestrian crossings; provision of “Give and Take” traffic management across the existing narrow bridge.

It also includes plans to upgrade of existing surface water drainage, realignment of existing kerbing, setting back of existing boundary wall and the provision of all associated signage and road markings.

A report compiled by Patrick Tiernan, acting Senior Executive Engineer outlined the objectives of the project are, “to provide a safe route for pedestrians and vehicles over the narrow bridge” and “to provide a safe walking route to from local amenities and residences”.

The project is to be funded with Road Development Contributions from Clare County Council, the monthly meeting of the Ennis Municipal District councillors heard.

The council had applied to the National Transport Agency in 2023, however they were unsuccessful. Mr Tiernan outlined the local authority pushed forward in making the project “shovel ready”, preparing a Section 38 which was advertised in August.

There were 11 submissions from the public, with issues raised including concerns over pedestrian safety and speed of traffic, the potential for traffic delays and a call for public lighting.

The most popular request for improving the safety of walkers was to provide a stand-alone pedestrian bridge adjacent the existing bridge, however, Mr Tiernan’s report stated that, “Whilst a stand-alone pedestrian bridge is feasible and would provide a safe route for pedestrians, a formal give and take system as designed would still be required to alleviate the current vehicular conflict.

“Following a cost benefit analysis, providing a stand-alone bridge as well as a formal “Give and Take” was thought not represent the best value for money as formalising the “Give and Take” system would also provide the safe route for both pedestrians and vehicular traffic.”

In light of the number of submissions, the council approached residents and held a public meeting to outline details of the scheme. It was also decided to set out a visual representation of the scheme on the ground where council engineers walked residents through the proposed project so they could visually it more fully.

Mr Tiernan complimented the “fantastic engagement” from the community. “We feel that the residents are on board on this, and they are happy with the proposal that stands now with a few minor amendments since we originally advertised the Section 38 based on the feedback we got from the community.”

Councillor Colleran Molloy praised the “innovative” sourcing of council funding “to make this happen” while paying tribute to Mr Tiernan for his work on the project.

A resident of Ballybeg she said, “It’s amazing the amount of people that are discovering Ballybeg because of the improved conditions on that road. I think in time we should even promote it as the Ballybeg Loop. It’s a fabulous amenity.”

Councillor Paul Murphy (FG)proposed that the scheme go ahead saying, “It was the one piece that had to be ticked off. It was amazing that it was the final piece in the jigsaw that was the one that drew the submissions and a bit of concern. They weren’t against the proposal, they may have preferred a standalone bridge, but they were understanding when the cards were put on the table to them.”

He also praised the approach taken by the council in communicating with the residents including the two on-site meetings which he described as “first class”.

Councillor Tom O’Callaghan (FF) echoed this saying the engagement with the locality was very welcome. “There were 11 submissions. We all as public representatives got a lot of calls on this issue.”

He said a “pragmatic approach” was taken adding, “The key priority for everyone is the safety of pedestrians and I have no difficulty supporting this.”

Councillor Tommy Guilfoyle (SF) said the planned footpath will result in a “fantastic amenity”. “People like walking that route, going up to the woods and back around. It’s a nice loop walk for people living in the town and the village and to have a footpath bringing you all the way has to be commended.”

Pat Daly (FF) praised the engineer for meeting with locals about the plans, adding, “health and safety is important and the footpath will save residents.”

Councillor Mary Howard commented, “It’s great to see this progress, it was that last piece of the jigsaw to get completed.”

Details of the timeline for the planned works were sought by Councillor Colleran Molloy with Mr Tieran saying works are expected to begin in January “straight after Christmas” and it is hoped to be completed before St Patrick’s Day.

Though the council is funding this project, Sean Lenihan, senior engineer cautioned that when it comes to other proposals, “Unfortunately, we have finite funding available under development contribution so there isn’t a war chest for other similar type projects. But this shows that where we can, we will. And we will put on the thinking caps again to try and replenish the funds for the next job.”