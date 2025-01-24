Car Tourismo Banner
3 C
Ennis
Car Tourismo Banner
HomeBreaking NewsESB restoring power to thousands of homes

ESB restoring power to thousands of homes

A mobile home is seen upturned near Doonbeg, following Storm Eowyn on Friday morning. #StormÉowyn #Weather Photograph by John Kelly.
Andrew Hamilton
By Andrew Hamilton
Car Tourismo Banner

ESB Networks restore power to 143,000 homes, farms and businesses this afternoon: 625,000 remain without electricity supply

Storm Éowyn brought unprecedented, widespread and extensive damage to electricity infrastructure resulting in 768,000 customers losing supply earlier today

As at 5:25pm this evening, supply has been restored to 143,000 customers; however a further 625,000 remain without supply
With Met Éireann Red and Orange wind warnings fully lifted, ESB Networks crews and partner contractors are now deployed, assessing damage at fault sites and commencing restoration

Power restoration will continue into the evening and commence once again at first light tomorrow morning, and we expect to make good progress restoring supplies over the weekend and into next week

Given the extent of the damage nationwide, we anticipate full restoration will take more than a week in the worst impacted areas. Estimated restoration times (ERTs) will be provided as network faults are assessed and these will be available to view throughout Saturday and Sunday on www.PowerCheck.ie

An Important Public Safety Message: If you come across fallen wires or damaged electricity network, never, ever touch or approach these as they are LIVE and extremely dangerous. Please report any damage to electricity infrastructure by caling 1800 372 999   

Andrew Hamilton
Deputy Editor | 065 686 4148 | andrewhamiltonwork@gmail.com

Andrew Hamilton is a journalist, investigative reporter and podcaster who has been working in the media in Ireland for the past 20 years. His areas of special interest include the environment, mental health and politics.

This Week's Edition

Latest News

Classified Adverts
Family notices
Photo Sales
subscriptions
Advertisment
Advertisment

Bringing you the News you can trust from around the county since 1903

most viewed

trending right now

© The Clare Champion

error: Content is protected !!