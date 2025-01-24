ESB restoring power to thousands of homes

ESB Networks restore power to 143,000 homes, farms and businesses this afternoon: 625,000 remain without electricity supply

Storm Éowyn brought unprecedented, widespread and extensive damage to electricity infrastructure resulting in 768,000 customers losing supply earlier today

As at 5:25pm this evening, supply has been restored to 143,000 customers; however a further 625,000 remain without supply

With Met Éireann Red and Orange wind warnings fully lifted, ESB Networks crews and partner contractors are now deployed, assessing damage at fault sites and commencing restoration

Power restoration will continue into the evening and commence once again at first light tomorrow morning, and we expect to make good progress restoring supplies over the weekend and into next week

Given the extent of the damage nationwide, we anticipate full restoration will take more than a week in the worst impacted areas. Estimated restoration times (ERTs) will be provided as network faults are assessed and these will be available to view throughout Saturday and Sunday on www.PowerCheck.ie

An Important Public Safety Message: If you come across fallen wires or damaged electricity network, never, ever touch or approach these as they are LIVE and extremely dangerous. Please report any damage to electricity infrastructure by caling 1800 372 999