ESB restores power to 600,000 customers impacted by Storm Éowyn   

Issuing its latest update on power restoration, ESB Networks is advising customers to sign up for its ‘Keep me Notified’ service for power outages on www.PowerCheck.ie to receive status updates directly. To sign up you customers will need to enter their Eircode and the mobile number associated with their account. Now into day five of the restoration of supply following Storm Éowyn, the electricity provider has also advised customers to be aware of scam text messages purporting to come from ESB Networks, directing anyone who might be in any doubt to “not engage directly, do not share any personal information if asked, and block and report the suspicious number if necessary.”

From a safety perspective, ESB Networks says it “wishes to reiterate our request to the general public about safety. We still have many faults on the electricity network and have been made aware of several instances of potentially very dangerous incidents where members of the public have unknowingly approached fallen electricity infrastructure.

“Fallen debris after a storm can prevent people from seeing hidden risks such as wires entangled into trees and branches. If you come across fallen wires or damaged electricity network, never, ever touch or approach these as they are LIVE and extremely dangerous. Please report any damage to electricity infrastructure by calling 1800 372 999.

“We have also been made aware of dangerous instances as a result of the increase in use of generators, please see our safety video for more information.

As of 11.30am (Tuesday), ESB Networks has restored supply to 600,000 homes, farms and businesses – approx. 168,000 customers remain without supply, down from a peak of 768,000 on early Friday morning following the unprecedented impact of Storm Éowyn.

“To support ESB Networks and partner contactors in their restoration effort post-Storm Éowyn, skilled technicians from counterparts in Great Britain have been deployed to the worst impacted areas. Further support has arrived from Austria and Finland this morning while additional crews from electricity network operators in Netherlands and France are due to arrive over the coming days. Following Storm Darragh in December and other significant weather events like Storm Ophelia in 2017, ESB Networks received support from electricity network operators in Great Britain and Europe,” the statement continues.

“In addition, ESB Networks crews from the south and east of the country are also being redeployed to the worst impacted areas once restoration in their areas has been completed, while skilled retirees from ESB Networks are also being redrafted to assist. Our customer contact centre has doubled its resources to accommodate the unprecedented high volumes of calls since 23 January resulting in short call response times throughout the day and night for our customers.

“ESB Networks has published estimated restore times for most of its faults on www.PowerCheck.ie, which are now our most accurate indications based on fault site assessments of when customers can expect to have their power restored. Estimated Restoration Times will continue to be updated as the restoration continues to progress and weather conditions may impact on the restoration work.

“We anticipate that the vast majority of customers who lost power during Storm Éowyn will have supply restored by Friday night, 31 January. For the remaining customers, these will progressively have power restored over the course of next week – this could be as many as 100,000 customers. We acknowledge the disruption to family and commercial life this causes and thank customers across the country who remain without power for their patience as our crews work to safely restore power.”