Ennistymon blood clinic cancelled due to weather conditions

The Irish Blood Transfusion service regrets to announce that Ennistymon’s Blood Donation Clinics, scheduled to take place on Monday, January 6 and Tuesday, January 7 has been cancelled due to predicted weather conditions.

This decision was taken after the IBTS Business Continuity Planning (BCP) group met to discuss contingency plans to manage the impact of bad weather on IBTS in general and on scheduled blood donation clinics.

“While the IBTS is disappointed with this turn of events we are committed to ensuring the safety of our staff and donors,” said Alex O’Connor of the IBTS.

“This remains a challenging time for the IBTS as we work to make up for the shortfall nationally of 43 donation clinics over the Christmas period.”