Ennis Town is open insist traders

ENNIS is open for business was the strong message from local councillors ahead of the suspension of public realm works for six weeks from next Wednesday, with people being urged to shop local and support the town’s retailers.

A provision in the contract inserted by Clare County Council will see the works stood down from Wednesday, November 27 until January 6 with Sean Lenihan, Senior Engineer explaining at a recent meeting of the Ennis Municipal District this is to “maximise the festive experience and potential for both business owner and visitor alike”.

This suspension of the works is earlier than last year’s to facilitate the switching on of the Christmas lights on Thursday November 28 and also the large numbers of shoppers and visitors to town expected on Black Friday, November 29, he added.

The importance of the Christmas season to local businesses, and ease of access in the town, was emphasised at the meeting by Councillor Tom O’Callaghan who welcomed the planned deferral of the works.

The councillor had proposed a motion requesting the executive to ensure contractors cease all pubic realm works through the Christmas and he was informed this had already been written into the contract.

“It is one of the peak times for shopping in the town. It is critical for the local retailers to maximize their turnover at this time,” he said.

He outlined that the public realm works has caused a “significant fall off” for businesses. “Retail is an important generator of social capital in the town, providing social interaction, a sense of connectivity to place and a sense of well being. The benefit of successful retail for the town and visitor economy is significant.

“We need to give a very strong, positive message that Ennis is open for business.”

Councillor Antoinette Baker Bashua (FF) also welcomed the planned suspension of the works, and she urged not just the people of Ennis but those from further afield to visit the county capital.

“The more footfall we have the more businesses will thrive in the town. As a very proud Ennis woman I want to definitely get across the point that Ennis is open for business, not just at Christmas but all year round,” she said.

Councillor Mary Howard (FG)also voiced her support, though she said she was “confused” by the motion as she was aware the contractors were coming off site.

“Like everybody else I think it’s important that the message is loud and clear for people to shop local. Ennis is open for business and there will be a lot going on for Christmas. Music, lots of entertainment in the streets, the Santa train, artisan markets.

“There is a lot going on and we have a great retail mix within the town so I urge everybody to shop local and to stay local this Christmas and have a good, safe one.”

Councillor Pat Daly asked if the works on High Street will be complete before the suspension comes into effect. Mr Lenihan stated it has not been handed over to the local authority and it is still a work site.

“We can’t take over something that isn’t substantially complete” he said, adding his colleagues in the PMO are engaging with Shareridge in this regard.

Mayor of Ennis Councillor Clare Colleran Molloy sought clarification on whether the six week closure was always on the cards with Mr Lenihan confirming the moratorium was part of the initial contract.

Mr Lenihan said the council executive share the view that the word needs to get out that Ennis is open for business and there are plans for a media campaign.

“We’d ask for everybody’s assistance in getting the positive word out and let Ennis have the best Christmas it can possible have for traders, residents and visitors alike”.