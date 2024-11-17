Dowling to step down on December 2

An interim Chief Executive will now be appointed from within the Senior Management of Clare County Council on December 2 following the decision of Chief Executive Pat Dowling to step down from his position at the end of the year.

In September 2016, Mr Dowling was appointed to the helm of the local authority for a seven-year term and he will retire on December 31.

Speaking at a council meeting on Monday, Mr Dowling explained interim arrangements were important to ensure there is an effective overlap in the weeks leading up to Christmas.

The competition for the new Chief Executive will be run by the Public Appointment Service, which will take a few months, with Mr Dowling anxious to ensure it is completed as quickly as possible.

Once a recommendation for his successor is decided, it is forwarded to the Corporate Policy Group for its consideration before it is referred to a full council meeting for its approval in the first quarter of next year.

“I will make sure stability will continue until the new Chief Executive comes in,” he said.

In a letter read by Council Chairman, Councillor Alan O’Callaghan, Mr Dowling said it was a privilege to serve the council for eight and a half years and hoped he had made a positive contribution to the representation and standing of the local authority.

“Working with the council has represented the pinnacle of my career. I thank all members past and present for their support and co-operation during this time.

“I am looking forward to observing the ongoing exploits of the council from my home in West Clare,” he said.

The Limerick native, who is now living in Kilkee, was praised by councillors for the council’s acquisition of Shannon Heritage sites and being accessible to members.

Councillor O’Callaghan said Mr Dowling’s departure would be a big blow to the council given his immense contribution to the local authority.

Following his appointment at CEO, Councillor Pat Hayes said Mr Dowling brought a “breath of fresh air and innovation to this county”, adopting a hands-on approach with several projects throughout the county such as the Irish Open in Lahinch and the takeover of the Shannon Heritage sites from the Shannon Group.

Describing his retirement as “disappointing”, Councillor Joe Cooney said what the CEO had achieved over the last eight years was “unbelievable” with the help of a fantastic team.

Councillor Michael Begley, who served under four county managers, said for progressiveness and accessibility none of them matched Mr Dowling.

“He did his job, he did it right and fair, with no element of any favour attached. If his replacement is even half as good, we will have to consider ourselves lucky.

“He became a very active Clare man and to prove it he is going to continue living in the county in West Clare,” he said.

Councillor Tom O’Callaghan said it would be hard to find someone as driven as Mr Dowling, noting the acquisition of the Shannon Heritage sites was a credit to him and his team.

Having got to know Mr Dowling very well during the Covid-19 restrictions, Councillor Mary Howard said they became great friends and always had an “open door” policy and amazing vision for the development of Shannon Heritage sites and the Vandeleur Gardens.

Councillor Joe Garrihy said Mr Dowling had left an extraordinary legacy, having built a great team and culture around him.

Mr Dowling thanked all the members for their comments.

Stating it was a difficult decision to make, Mr Dowling confirmed his partner, Rose is not retiring and stressed a person knows when the time is right to leave a job.

Acknowledging the contribution of all council staff, he pointed members of the executive couldn’t achieve their goals without the support of a team towards a common cause.

Citing projects like Lahinch Seaworld, he said they wouldn’t have happened without teamwork.