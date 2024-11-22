Doolough’s Hollywood star turns 100

The most famous resident in Mowlam Nursing Home in Kilrush, former actor and model, Patricia Locke (née McMahon) turned 100 on Monday, November 11. Her celebration of choice to mark her centenary birthday was an afternoon tea party which was attended by her family, friends and care-givers in her room that was specially decorated for the momentous occasion.

Raised in Doolough, Patricia was the eldest of six children and left home in the early 1950s.

Having first trained as a nurse in England, she sought out the bright lights of America and led an exciting life living in England, New York and latter day Los Angeles (LA) where she forged a sterling career acting in theatre and on television.

