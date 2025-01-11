Council funding boost for Miltown artist

Clare Arts Office has announced the Clare recipient of the Levelling Access Artists Practice Bursary as Graham Bulger, a musician from Miltown Malbay.

Graham will use the bursary to help complete his debut album.

The Arts Services of Clare County Council, Galway City Council and Mayo County Council announced the launch of the bursary in October of 2024.

The bursaries were open to professional artists with disabilities working in any artform and at any stage of their career, currently resident in Clare, Mayo or in Galway City.

